KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will be higher by two sen at RM4.72 per litre, while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the week from June 9 to June 15.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today stated that the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel remained at RM2.05 per litre and RM2.15 per liter respectively, even though the market price of the two products had risen beyond the current ceiling price.

The ministry said the new price is based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products in accordance with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people,” it said. — Bernama