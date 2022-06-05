Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the post-mortem on the 68-year-old woman from Taman Kerian was conducted at the Forensic Unit of the Ipoh Hospital today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, June 5 — A post-mortem conducted on the dismembered body of an elderly woman believed to have been killed by her son in Parit Buntar, 106 kilometres from here yesterday, revealed that she died of multiple chops and incised wounds.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the post-mortem on the 68-year-old woman from Taman Kerian was conducted at the Forensic Unit of the Ipoh Hospital today.

“The victim’s body had been cut into 15 parts including the head, hand, legs, and other bodily organs,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, the police detained the 42-year-old suspect who was believed to have killed and dismembered his mother after remains resembling human body parts were discovered in the sewage tank of their house at about 3.30pm.

The victim had been living in the house for the past 12 years with the suspect after her husband died and they bought and sold used items for a living.

The police also seized a parang, two knives, and other implements that the suspect allegedly used to kill his mother after he became unhappy over the division of his father’s estate.

The suspect, the eldest of three siblings, had received treatment as a mental patient at a private hospital in Penang 20 years ago but did not receive follow-up care. — Bernama