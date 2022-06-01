Selangor Task Force for Covid-19 chairman Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad is not planning to contest in the next general election.

The former health minister told The Malaysian Insight that having been an elected representative for two terms is enough for him, and that he now wants to make way for younger leaders.

"I want to make way for younger leaders and I’ve said that a year earlier to the top party leaders.

"Things are never cast in stone in politics but if you ask me honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I’m done.

"I’ve had two terms in Parliament and 22 months as a minister. I wish I could do more. So far as I’m concerned, it’s finished. It’s already the end of it," the Parti Amanah Negara politician was quoted saying in an interview published yesterday.

Dzulkefly stressed that for any office-bearer, two terms is sufficient to ensure continuity and leadership change, adding that it was something he felt "missing in Malaysian politics" and had to be addressed.

But he also suggested that younger office-bearers can make a comeback after a hiatus.

"If you are young, then you have a break and come back more enriched, embellished, skillful, more competent," he was quoted saying.

The 66-year-old added that he hopes to guide young leaders for the country's future.

"I would want to assume a role, hopefully seeing and grooming technocratic leaders, younger crop of professional leaders, even activists.

"I really wish to assume this role in a more significant way.

"I want to advance ethical politics and have leaders able to address issues and policies, regardless of whatever background they are from, especially if they want to be an MP," he told the news portal.

Dzulkefly is the latest in a growing number of senior politicians to announce their retirement plans.

Last week, Amanah's Datuk Husam Musa also announced his decision to step away from the limelight of politics to guide younger candidates in his party.

Others include Langkawi MP and former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from Pejuang, and Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang from DAP.