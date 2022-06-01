Negri Sembilan PKR leadership council (MPN) chairman, Aminuddin Harun, who is also the menteri besar, said that it also provided an opportunity for the new leaders to shape the party’s future direction better. — Bernama pic

REMBAU, June 1 — Most of the candidates contesting the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) elections this time are new faces, following the wishes of party members who want reform and will not be bound by the wishes of any individual.

Negri Sembilan PKR leadership council (MPN) chairman, Aminuddin Harun, who is also the mentri besar, said that it also provided an opportunity for the new leaders to shape the party’s future direction better.

“I’m sure if this is the way, this is the best actually. We are not bound and cannot bind subordinate members to make the desired changes...otherwise, old people will always survive.

“We are aware that PKR members have now reached 1.1 million people, and most of them are young people. Hence, we feel they have the right to determine the future, they want reform, want a new ‘spirit’,” he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the Rembau district led billboard and rural stage bus services (Rentas NS) for Rembau and Tampin districts.

Based on unofficial results, Aminuddin, who is contesting for the post of vice-president for the first time in the party’s elections, won by obtaining 38,894 votes.

Apart from Aminuddin, the unofficial results also showed Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who garnered 52,845 votes; Tanjong Malim Member of Parliament Chang Lih Kang (41,209 votes) and Setiawangsa Member of Parliament, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (40,506 votes), won their respective posts. — Bernama