KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who is serving his 11th term as a federal lawmaker, said he is still undecided on whether to defend his seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

In a report by Malay daily Berita Harian, the Gua Musang MP known as Ku Li admitted that new prospects from his party may have a better potential to defend Umno’s stronghold in the constituency.

"Veteran or young is not the question, but it’s about can win or can’t win. If [we are] betting on a new person, [and] there is a problem of integrity or various conditions that do not meet the people's wishes, so he can't win, what can he do?

"Contest to win, if you field 100 candidates and 100 lose, you will lose the deposit again. Like the parties that contested in Johor not only lost badly, but also lost the deposit," he was quoted as saying.

He reiterated that it is up to the party’s central leadership and grassroots members to decide on the matter.

"I myself have had to use a three-cylinder engine,” he added, implying fatigue due to his age.

Previously, it was reported that Tengku Razaleigh would not be looking to defend his seat in the next general election.

Tengku Razaleigh was first elected MP for the seat back in 1974 when it was known as Ulu Kelantan, before the name was changed to Gua Musang in 1986.

Having been elected for 11 straight terms, he is the longest-serving federal lawmaker with an unbroken record in national history.