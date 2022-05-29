M. Zambri said the complainant handed over the entire amount collected to the investment management via an account instructed by a 'Datin Ida' but till this day the complainant has not received any returns from the money invested. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 29 — A woman has claimed that she was duped by an individual known as ‘Datin Ida’ into joining an online Hari Raya investment scheme that resulted in a combined loss of around RM4 million.

Terengganu Commercial Crimes Investigation Department chief Supt M. Zambri Mahmud said the woman, 31, lodged a police report on May 6 when she did not received any promised returns by the period stipulated by Datin Ida after the investment was made.

He said the complainant was promised RM55,000 in profit for RM30,000 invested in three days.

“The complainant invested RM100,000 a week before Hari Raya and at the same time advertised the investment in a Whatsapp group.

“Many people were interested to sign up and 296 individuals joined the investment scheme, involving around RM4 million in investments by the complainant’s downline.” he said in a statement last night.

M. Zambri said the complainant handed over the entire amount collected to the investment management via an account instructed by Datin Ida but till this day the complainant has not received any returns from the money invested and she felt cheated as a result.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and advised the public to not be easily deceived by investment offers that promised high returns in short periods of time. — Bernama