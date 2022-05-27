A woman uses a smartphone as she walks pass a 5G logo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, May 27 — Penang is the second best state in the country in terms of telecommunications coverage, after Kuala Lumpur, state Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak said today.

He said the broadband coverage in Penang is at 153.5 per cent for every 100 people, which is more than the national coverage of 128.2 per cent.

He added that Penang's cabled broadband coverage is at 49.4 per cent, which is also higher than the national coverage of 41.4 per cent.

"The state has formulated the Penang Connectivity Master Plan with all telecommunications companies for 5G broadband readiness in the whole state,” he said in his opening speech at the state legislative assembly here.

He said the guidelines for the installation of the Smart Street Pole was approved on April 1 and is expected to improve telecommunications network in the state.

"The state government, together with Digital Nasional Berhad have started to implement 5G in Penang in 151 locations on the island and phase one will start this year," he said.

He said the focus of the first phase of the project will be in the city, at high density areas, at tourism areas and at the industrial zones.