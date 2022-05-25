Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks to reporters after the launch of the Co-operative Commission of Malaysia Strategic Plan 2021-2025 in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Selangor Umno will leave the decision on Muafakat Nasional (MN) cooperation to the top party leadership and also PAS, Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said yesterday.

He said it was seen as the best action to take as both sides have their respective leadership committees.

“If possible, Selangor Umno wants MN to be as it was before, that is much welcomed, nevertheless, we leave it to the leadership of both parties to make their decision.

“Every party has its committee, so if the president says it (MN co-operation) is barely alive, it means it is still alive, but whether it will continue to live or otherwise, we leave to the leadership,” he told reporters at the launch of the Co-operative Commission of Malaysia Strategic Plan 2021-2025 (PS SKM 2021-2025) held in conjunction with the National Co-operative Day Celebration pre-launch and Co-operative Movement Friendly Gathering at Dewan Perdana Felda yesterday.

Noh was asked to comment on PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s statement yesterday stressing that MN was clearly still alive and not ended as alleged by various quarters.

This was following the statement of Umno President, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who said recently that MN was floundering. — Bernama