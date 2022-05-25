According to its CPI April 2022 released today, the DoSM said the increase surpassed the average inflation in Malaysia for the period of January 2011-April 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in April 2022 increased 2.3 per cent to 125.9 compared with 123.1 in the same month of the preceding year, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

According to its CPI April 2022 released today, the DoSM said the increase surpassed the average inflation in Malaysia for the period of January 2011-April 2022 (1.9 per cent).

Chief statistician Datuk Sri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said food inflation in April was higher at 4.1 per cent with 89.1 per cent of food items in the food & beverages (F&B) group recording increases.

“This was followed by restaurants & hotels (3.2 per cent), transport (3.0 per cent), furnishings, household equipment & routine household maintenance (2.7 per cent), miscellaneous goods & services (1.8 per cent), and recreation services & culture (1.3 per cent),” he said in a statement today. — Bernama