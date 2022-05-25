Zainuddin Noh (right) and Norhazleyana Azreen Abdul Hamid arrive at the Ipoh Magistrate's Court May 25, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 25 — A couple was charged at the Ipoh Magistrate's Court today with murdering their eight-year-old niece two weeks ago here.

Zainuddin Noh, 40 and Norhazleyana Azreen Abdul Hamid, 40, nodded their heads when the charge was read before Magistrate Jesseca Daimis.

No plea was recorded as a murder case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The couple, who were small business owners, were jointly charged with murdering the eight-year-old girl at a house at No 21, Jalan Desa Pengkalan Bandaraya 18, Desa Pengkalan, Lahat here between May 13, 10pm and May 14, 7am.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which carries a death sentence, if convicted.

Perak State Prosecution Director Azlina Rasdi prosecuted while both accused were represented by lawyer Nurul Syuhada Mohd Yusof.

Separately, the former military man and his wife claimed trial at the Session Court here for abusing a seven-year-old boy, who is also the victim’s brother.

The couple pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Judge Norashima Khalid.

The duo were jointly accused of abusing the boy, who sustained physical injuries, at the same address between 1.30pm and 10.30pm on May 13.

They were charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001, which is punishable under Section 31 (1) of the same Act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The said Section carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum imprisonment for 20 years or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raya Nurul Hafizah Mohammad Pauzi prosecuted while the couple was unrepresented in this case.

Nurul Hafizah did not offer bail for the accused as they have been charged with murder.

Court fixed June 30 for mention for all the cases.