SEREMBAN, May 23 — Four students of a secondary school here pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with assaulting a junior student at the school.

Three of them, aged 16, and the other, aged 15, made the plea before Magistrate Norzaliza Tesmin.

All of them were jointly charged with voluntarily causing hurt on the 13-year-old student at the boy’s hostel of the school at about midnight last May 13.

They were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced an imprisonment for up to a year, or maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Muhaimin Mohd Azman prosecuted, while the four students were unrepresented.

The court set June 22 for sentencing and probation reports on the four students. — Bernama