Marine police arrest Vietnamese fishermen in Johor waters, RM1.6m worth of equipment seized

MERSING, May 17 ― The Region Two Marine Police Force arrested a group of Vietnamese fishermen and seized a trawler, fishing equipment and catch worth a total of RM1.6 million after they were found illegally fishing in Johor’s eastern waters.

The suspects were earlier detained at 8.3 nautical miles from Pulau Pemanggil near the waters off Mersing yesterday.

Region Two Marine Police Force commander Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah said the suspects consisted of a skipper and three crew members aged between 24 and 40-years-old.

He said an inspection on board the trawler found that the Vietnamese fishermen did not have any valid documents and fishing permits.

“The marine police team also confiscated equipment used for squid fishing and also their catch that was loaded into several barrels.

“The value of the seizure is estimated to be about RM1.6 million," said Muhd Zailani in a statement.

Muhd Zailani said the arrests and seized items were taken to the Region Two Marine Police Force tactical base in Mersing for further action.

He said police will investigate the case under the Fisheries Act 1985, Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Johor’s open coast is known to have vast, porous borders with unfettered access to the sea and has been used by foreigners to partake in illegal activities.