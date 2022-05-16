Sarawak Rep: Proposal for crocodiles, habitat as Kota Samarahan tourism product ‘still under study’

Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang seen speaking to reporters during the event last night. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA SAMARAHAN, May 16 — The proposal to make crocodiles and their habitat as a tourism product in the Kota Samarahan area is still under study, said Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang.

According to him, there were many suggestions that had been given to the Samarahan Crocodile Hunters (SCH) to study the matter where they were also asked to find a suitable area to place crocodiles and young crocodiles to be tourism materials.

“However, all this requires an in-depth study on the habitat of crocodiles and that will take a long time. There may be one or two suggestions that will be highlighted to be brought up after this.

“All this requires funds and expertise on it too,” he added when met by reporters at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on Saturday night.

Idris, who is also State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, said the proposal would take some time due to the depth of study involved in creating such a tourism product, thus the proposal was still being considered due to its suitability.

He said he did not want this to be a burden of the people of Kota Samarahan, as the opinion of experts were needed on this matter.

“I am only an assemblyman and I need the help of the Sarawak Forestry Corporation and other wildlife-related NGOs that provide guidance and things that need to be complied with,” he said.

Idris added one of the reasons why in-depth study was required was that crocodile attacks were a frequent occurrence in the Batang Samarahan river in his constituency.

He also revealed that since he became an assemblyman, there were no less than three fatal cases of croc attacks in his constituency as well.

“These crocodiles exist all over Sungai Batang Samarahan and since I became an assemblyman, there have been three individuals who have fallen victim to crocodiles in this area where one victim was not found, one was found only with the leg while the other was found without a head,” he explained.

Idris said so far, the largest crocodile found in his area was almost 17 feet long and so far, over 20 of the reptiles have been caught.

He also reminded fishermen and residents working in the river area to always be careful and alert for crocodiles. — Borneo Post Online