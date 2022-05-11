Tok Mat urges Umno to remain relevant, rekindle connection with Malay community

Umno’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan delivers a speech at the Umno Auditorium in Kuala Lumpur May 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Umno’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has reportedly told his party to make itself contemporary, as it is seen to be “outdated” by the public.

In a report by the online news portal Free Malaysia Today, the politician also known as “Tok Mat” explained that the party has lost its “sentimental connection” with the majority Malay community.

He said during a speech in conjunction with Umno’s 76th anniversary that the party is “so far removed from the imagination of post-modern Malaysians”.

“Whether we accept it or not, Umno is seen to be ageing and in its twilight. We are no longer seen to be compatible with the times,” he added.

In his speech, he also pointed out that Umno has continued to be trapped in its former glory.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said earlier that a proposal to postpone Umno’s party’s election six months after a general election will be tabled by party vice-president Khaled Nordin at a special party general assembly on Saturday.

Ahmad said that 2,666 delegates were expected to attend the special general assembly and vote for the constitutional amendments, said the report.