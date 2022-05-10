Morning commuters lash out at RapidKL over train service disruption

RapidKL had first announced on its social media accounts at 8.30am that its train services would experience a delay. — File picture courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Commuters have slammed public transport provider RapidKL this morning after several trains were delayed from technical failures, which left many stranded on their way to work.

RapidKL had first announced on its social media accounts at 8.30am that its train services would experience a delay.

This was followed by another update around an hour later indicating that a train had failed at the Taman Jaya LRT station in the direction of Putra Heights, and was in the process of being removed from service.

By then, its Twitter profile has already received complaints from commuters who were delayed for up to two hours en route to their workplaces.

One of the passengers, user @fadzlirazali4, who was boarding from Masjid Jamek described online how there was no air-conditioning at the underground platforms despite the size of the crowd.

Another passenger @finedonut pointed how today’s service disruption was made worse as people are returning to work these days after the Aidilfitri holiday week.

“Of all days you choose today to have service disruption, after 1 week of holidays.. the entire service crew went back for ‘balik kampung’ during last week?” the user asked.

One other passengers @herryizwan1979m had also described the running trains experiencing sudden braking.

Break mengejut bodoh apa servis korang ini pic.twitter.com/XuvyLPkBZf — herryizwan (@herryizwan1979m) May 10, 2022

It has been three hours since the announcement made by RapidKL that it was removing the failed train, as described by passenger on Twitter, @shawn_tan94 wrote: “need three hours to remove a train?”

In the latest update on RapidKL’s Twitter page, the train service provider said it is currently providing free shuttle buses to ferry passengers from University LRT station to the Kelana Jaya LRT station and vice versa. Passengers may board the following buses WVE5821 and WUT8479.

Prior to this, RapidKL had advised passengers to seek alternative transportation while rectification works are still in progress.