Cops say probing couple for defamation after complaining of poor service at Taiping accommodation

A video, believed to have been recorded by a couple, who were not satisfied with the treatment received when renting the accommodation located in the Taman Tasik Taiping went viral on social media recently.

IPOH, May 10 — The police confirmed today they are investigating a video recording of a couple who complained about an accommodation owner in Taiping for alleged poor service.

Taiping police district chief ACP Osman Mamat confirmed that the case is being investigated for alleged defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code.

“We have received a report on May 7 on a 2:56-minute duration TikTok video recording with the title ‘Kamalodge Taiping Perak So Rude’, which went viral on social media.

“Following the report, we have opened an investigation paper under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement.

Osman said police also warned the public against speculating on the ongoing investigation.

He also urged the public to be smart, prudent social media users and avoid using social media platforms that could cause public annoyance and threaten the harmony of society.

