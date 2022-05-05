Tabung Haji now offers ‘dam’, ‘qurban’ payment services through THiJARI app

Menara Tabung Haji on Jalan Tun Razak December 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) says it will be providing ‘dam’ (penalty) and qurban (the act of offering sacrifice) payment services through the THiJARI application starting May 9 for would-be pilgrims during the Haj season this year.

TH acting operations executive director Mohamad Ameen Abdul Wahab said the service was to encourage pilgrims to make payments before they arrive in Makkah.

“The dam payment is for Tamattu Haj and Qiran Haj where the dam meat will be distributed to eligible recipients in Makkah. While qurban meat will be distributed by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to eligible Muslims in the African continent,” he said in a statement today.

He also said the dam payment was at the rate of RM590 for a kibas (sheep) while the payment of the qurban was at the rate of RM955.80 for a kibas and RM5,900 for a cow.

“Would-be pilgrims can make the payments at any of TH branch offices nationwide,” he said.

Meanwhile, THiJARI is offering several online services such as money transfer through FPX, the opening of TH account, Haj appeal, updating of personal data and checking of Haj registration status, among others.

Members of the public can channel their enquiries by contacting the Tabung Haji Contact Centre (THCC) at 03-6207 1919, or 03-7728 4959 (fax) and th-i[email protected]. — Bernama