Saudi Arabia announces 30th Syawal as last date for umrah season for overseas Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Saudi Arabia recently announced that the 1443 H umrah season for pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia will end on the 30th of the Islamic month of Syawal.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in a statement on Tuesday said pilgrims from outside the kingdom could apply for individual umrah visas through a platform provided by Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, the ministry will announce the date of the 1443 H hajj application and related procedures through the ministry’s official channels soon.

The statement also added that the ministry had issued 6,694,998 umrah permits and 262,781 prayer permits in Raudhah al-Sharifah during this holy month of Ramadan. — Bernama