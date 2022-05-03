Speaker: One Selangor Plan to be tabled in state assembly in July

Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim speaks during the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam March 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, May 3 — The One Selangor Plan will be the focus in the Second Meeting of the Fifth Term of 14th Selangor State Legislative Assembly commencing on July 25.

Selangor Assembly Speaker, Ng Suee Lim said the development plan and direction over the next five years for the state would be tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said in the Selangor Plan, the state government would be unveiling the direction, development, socio-economy, culture, education and others for Selangor.

“It (Selangor Plan) is almost the same as the five-year Malaysia Plan for the whole country but in the context of Selangor to focus on development in the state.

“As such a state plan has never been drafted for Selangor, we are formulating this specialised plan,” he said when met at the Selangor MB Aidifitri gathering at the MB’s official residence here today.

Meanwhile, Ng who is also Sekinchan assemblyman said the state assembly would be announcing its latest standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Transition to Endemic Phase two weeks before the assembly meeting starts.

“The SOP this time will be more open for this phase. Maybe we will have full quorum with no limit on the number participants present and so on,” he said. — Bernama