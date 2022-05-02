Police arrest road bully for reckless driving on Karak Highway

Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the man was arrested at the grounds of the Gombak district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Legal Division at 2pm. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — A road bully has been arrested on suspicions of driving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) recklessly between Kilometre (KM) 25.1 and KM 27.5 of the Karak Highway heading to Genting Sempah, Pahang today.

Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the man, 43, was arrested at the grounds of the Gombak district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Legal Division at 2pm.

“The driver took a urine test at the Narcotics Division, which turned out to be negative. He was also taken to the Selayang Hospital for a blood sample for an alcohol test,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the driver will be taken to the Selayang Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand order to facilitate investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

A video depicting an MPV weaving in and out of traffic dangerously in an attempt to get ahead of traffic went viral on social media today. — Bernama