Police identify four fatal accident-prone locations in Kota Baru

The police have identified four fatal accident-prone ‘black spots’ in Kota Baru. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, May 1 — The police have identified four fatal accident-prone ‘black spots’ in Kota Baru, said district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud.

He said the locations were Jalan Kota Baru-Pasir Puteh, Jalan Kota Baru-Pengkalan Chepa, Jalan Salor Baru-Pasir Mas and Jalan Binjai-Bachok.

“We will focus on curbing traffic offences that cannot be compounded such as speeding, beating traffic lights and misusing emergency lanes.

“Police personnel will constantly monitor the locations so that users always comply with the traffic rules,” he told reporters after the launch of Op Selamat 18 for the Kota Baru district police headquarters, near Tunjong, here, today.

Mohd Rosdi said a total of 35 accidents and two fatalities have been recorded in the district since Op Selamat 18 was launched on April 29.

In another development, Mohd Rosdi said policemen would be stationed at every traffic light around Kota Baru to avoid congestion in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“We expect traffic flow to increase ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration. Therefore, we also agreed that the traffic lights in some locations should remain yellow for smoother traffic flow,” he said.

On the use of alternative routes, Mohd Rosdi said it would only be discussed in the event of unusual congestion and the police would work with the Road Transport Department to overcome the matter. — Bernama