Sungai Buloh Hospital starts treating non-Covid patients again

A general view of the Sungai Buloh Hospital January 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has agreed to reinstate the status of Sungai Buloh Hospital to a non-Covid-19 medical hospital as before the onset of the pandemic.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it was done after taking into account the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, especially categories three, four and five cases as well as the low utilisation rate of health facilities specifically for Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley.

“After this, the hospital services will be changed to hybrid status, and will treat Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients as before in line with the state of the country which is in a transition to the endemic phase as previously announced.

"However, the MoH will monitor and be prepared to provide medical services for Covid-19 cases, including critical treatment, if there is an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country," he said in a statement today.

On March 10, 2020, the Sungai Buloh Hospital was gazetted as a hospital specifically for the treatment of Covid-19 patients as a strategic measure to free up hospital beds as well as optimal hospital management in containing the pandemic.

At the peak of its operations,the Sungai Buloh Hospital was able to accommodate over 2,000 Covid-19 patients at a time and, as of yesterday, a total of 92,874 Covid-19 patients have been treated at the hospital during the pandemic.

Dr Noor Hisham said the MoH also expressed its appreciation to all frontline staff throughout the country, especially at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, who provided discerning commitment and the best healthcare services throughout the pandemic. — Bernama