After yesterday’s botched operation and blast, KL police chief says cops to review SOP in disposal of fireworks

A general view of the Sentul police headquarters following a blaze at its storage yard April 27, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Police will review standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the court on appropriate methods for disposal of seized firecrackers and fireworks to prevent untoward incidents.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said a review was necessary to prevent an unexpected explosion while disposing of the inflammable material at a police storage facility.

He said police are still awaiting a full report from the fire brigade and chemist for recommendations on a more appropriate disposal method.

“Firecrackers and fireworks that exploded during a disposal operation yesterday were in such a large quantity,” he said in a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Azmi was commenting on the development of botched disposal of firecrackers and fireworks which led to dangerous explosions at the Sentul District Police Headquarters (IPD) evidence storage facility at Jalan Haji Salleh here yesterday (April 26).

Meanwhile, Sentul District police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai received a report on yesterday’s 6.15pm incident involving damage to the glass structures and roofs of seven houses.

“Preliminary investigation found that 18 cars and two lorries which were case items had caught fire at the storage yard and the value of losses is still under investigation.

“Besides that, the Fire Forensic Team of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department is also conducting an investigation to identify the cause of the explosion,” he told reporters at the Sentul IPD here.

Beh said the fire at the storage facility was believed to have been caused by heat (friction) due to fireworks and firecracker disposal activities.

Three cleaning workers were also injured in the incident. — Bernama