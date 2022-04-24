Johor police chief says looking into trio’s deaths after family of victim claim teen not an illegal racer

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the number involved officers and policemen from acKamarul Zaman said the matter would be investigated thoroughly to ensure justice for those affected. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 24 — Police will investigate a family's claim that one of the three boys killed in an accident near Pasir Gudang two days ago was not involved in illegal racing.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the matter would be investigated thoroughly to ensure justice for those affected.

“In the case of the three teenagers, we will investigate as a family has claimed that the boy was not an illegal racer. We want to be fair (to everyone).

“That area is a hot spot (for illegal racing). But for this case, we will investigate in greater detail. I hope the family will be patient,” he told a press conference after a ceremony for handing over duty to the new Iskandar Puteri district police chief here today.

He was asked to comment on claims that Muhammad Adam Danish Mohd Fairu, 16, one of the three killed in the crash, was a responsible boy who had never been involved in road racing.

Kamarul Zaman advised people to practise defensive driving and not to be influenced by illegal racing groups.

Yesterday, police issued a statement that three boys, aged 15 and 16, were killed and a 17-year-old was seriously injured after three motorcycles suspected to be involved in racing crashed at Jalan Delima in Taman Kota Masai about 10.30pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman said only 10 per cent of the 10,000 officers and men in Johor would be given Hari Raya Aidilfitri leave.

He said many police personnel would be involved in conducting the Op Selamat beginning April 28, which includes traffic operations and patrols in residential areas and shopping centres during the Raya period. — Bernama



