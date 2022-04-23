Sarawak MP urges Health Ministry to step up on educating public on benefits of wearing masks

Yii said even though Bukit Aman has withdrawn the order to stop enforcement of mask mandates, it is, however, still likely that mask mandates will be lifted especially for outdoors. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LAWAS, April 23 ― The Ministry of Health must ramp up its education to the public on the benefits of using face masks in public, in view of the possible lifting of mask mandates in the country, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

In a statement issued yesterday, the DAP lawmaker said even though Bukit Aman has withdrawn the order to stop enforcement of mask mandates, it is, however, still likely that mask mandates will be lifted especially for outdoors.

“Even though this was a ‘u-turn’, the likelihood is that it is pointing that such mask mandates will be lifted especially for outdoors.

“However, if ever such a decision is made, it must be first and foremost made by the Ministry of Health and then a coordinated inter-Ministry effort to educate and come out with clear advisory on the importance and benefits of masking even without a mandate,” he said.

A circular ordering the police to stop issuing compounds against those who do not wear their face mask had gone viral on social media this week, but Bukit Aman has quickly denied it.

Dr Yii pointed out that this could include an advisory for different people that should continue with masking even when they are outdoors, especially the vulnerable groups or those in close contact with the vulnerable groups.

“This would include those with compromised immunity, for example, or living with someone who does.

“In such cases it is a good idea to continue wearing a mask and maintaining social distance around strangers, especially when they are indoors,” he said.

He stressed that every decision with regards to the relaxation of the Covid-19 SOPs, even when the country is already in an endemic phase, must be based on data and science.

Dr Yii said data shows that when in outdoor or open ventilated areas, it is less likely that the virus is spreading.

“So, in that sense, if we are outdoors, in a non-congested area, the risk is lower and is somewhat safer not to put on a mask.

“One way to determine if there is proper ventilation is that if you cannot feel wind on your cheeks, you are probably not in an area with good outdoor ventilation. Such data was used in Singapore’s decision to allow un-masking only in outdoor areas but still has mask mandates indoors especially in crowded areas such as public transport,” he said.

He cautioned that even though there is a likelihood that the mask mandates for outdoors may be relaxed after Hari Raya, the public must not put their guards down and continue to put on a mask especially when they are in congested and crowded places.

“We do not want to see an uncontrollable vertical surge which has been seen in countries that relaxed their restrictions too drastically.

“We cannot just assume that the Omicron variant is ‘mild’ but it also has the risk of overwhelming our healthcare system if not properly handled,” he said. ― Borneo Post