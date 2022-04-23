‘PASLeaks’ not unusual, no need to play up issue, says Umno’s Annuar Musa

Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during an Iftar event in Alor Setar April 22, 2022. ― Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, April 23 ― Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa has described the ‘PASLeaks’ document which allegedly contained a secret plan to bring down Umno leaders as not unusual and, therefore something not needed to be played up.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP, said based on his understanding after going through the document, they were only notes by PAS leaders in establishing facts and views of other political party leaders.

“I don’t know whether the document is legit or not. To my understanding, it is a series of engagements that they (PAS leaders) made while fact-finding.

“PAS is trying to understand the views of various party figures, some from Umno, Pejuang and others,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the issue here yesterday.

Annuar said if the document is proven to be true and the content could be considered as a plan to take down Umno, it was also not unusual because it is common for every party contesting in an election to bring down their opponents.

“Unless the party is in our coalition and suddenly they do something against us. That is strange. But we in Umno have already declared that we are not with them (PAS) in the next election.

Annuar said since the authenticity of the document could not be determined, it was better for parties who wanted information related to the matter to ask PAS leaders directly and not through social media.

“I am the type who likes to meet and discuss in person, being speculative sometimes doesn't go anywhere. That's why I don't think we need to exaggerate (on this) and we will find a way. If we want accurate information then we can meet (as) they are with us in the government,” he said. ― Bernama