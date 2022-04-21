Towns in northern Sarawak hit by internet, phone service outage

Most users of three main mobile service providers in Lawas have had no reception at all, while only those subscribing to an optical fibre service company have been able to access the internet. — AFP pic

LAWAS, April 21 ― Most parts of Lawas town up until Trusan and part of Limbang town have been having internet and cell phone service disruptions since yesterday evening.

Kampung Siang-Siang resident Catherine Angelie, 20, complained she experienced the service disruption since 6pm yesterday.

“It was raining heavily yesterday’s evening and I guess that has resulted in the disruption of both my internet and mobile phone services.

“However, I did not expect that it is going to last until today,” she said when interviewed.

Alau Agong, 60, of Kampung Surabaya here said she only realised telecommunication services were down when she wanted to use her mobile phone at around 3am today.

“It’s already 10am and the services have yet to be restored,” she said.

Most users of three main mobile service providers in Lawas have had no reception at all, while only those subscribing to an optical fibre service company have been able to access the internet.

Sources in Limbang claimed that part of the town area experienced service disruptions since dawn today.

Utusan Borneo’s Limbang reporter Mastura Ismail, 42, said there have been issues with telco services, especially in the town area, since early this month.

“I had to come home and depend on my home WiFi to send my stories.

“It is difficult to use the internet services when you are in town,” she said.

The Borneo Post is working to contact the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the matter. ― Borneo Post