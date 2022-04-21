Sabah Drug Eradication Action Council approves RM1.73m for programmes to sway youths from drug abuse, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also Sabah MTMD chairman, said this was in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap objective, which is the development of human capital and that youths are an important asset for the state. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 21 — Sabah Drug Eradication Action Council (MTMD) has approved a sum of RM1.73 million to the Sabah Youth Council (MBS) to hold youth empowerment programmes and drug abuse awareness campaigns, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah MTMD chairman, said this was in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ) objective, which is the development of human capital and that youths are an important asset for the state.

“I also hope that the programmes would be coordinated with the State Youth and Sports Ministry and the Sabah National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK),” he said in a statement after chairing Sabah MTMD's first meeting this year at Menara Kinabalu here today.

The chief minister said, at the meeting, a total of RM464,000 was also approved for the Sabah AADK to conduct public awareness campaigns through billboard advertising in 32 localities throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Hajiji reiterated that all district officers appointed as the coordinator of high-risk areas at the district level must ensure their districts progress to green areas free from drug abuse activities.

“As the district MTMD chairman, district officers must take action to eradicate the drug menace in their respective areas. Drug abuse has remained the country’s number one menace. We will continue to focus our efforts to eradicate this social ill,” he said.

He said Likas has been declared a green area in 2021 following a directive for the relevant authorities to take proactive actions to free it from drug abuse activities and all efforts are being done to ensure Likas stays as a green area. — Bernama