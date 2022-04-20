Perak assemblyman pleads not guilty to drug use charge

Terence Naidu, 54, pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 39B of the same law and punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same law. — iStock pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 20 — Perak assemblyman, VR Terence Naidu, was today charged in the Bukit Mertajam Magistrates’ Court with drug use, which took place in January this year.

Terence Naidu, 54, pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 39B of the same law and punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same law.

If convicted, he faces a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years and must undergo supervision of not less than two years and not more than three years as ordered by the court.

He is alleged to have administered to himself the drug type “3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine”, which is listed in Part III of the First Schedule, Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The Pasir Berdamar assemblyman was accused of committing the act at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division office of the Seberang Perai Tengah police district headquarters at about 12.13am on January 14.

Earlier, the state prosecution director, Datuk Khairul Anuar Abdul Halim, who handled the prosecution, offered bail of RM5,000.

Lawyers Ramkarpal Singh and RSN Rayer representing Terence Naidu applied for minimum bail as the accused had cooperated with the police throughout the investigation.

Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit, however, allowed the accused bail of RM4,000 in one surety, and set May 17 for mention of the case.

On January 14 this year, Penang police arrested an assemblyman from Perak for testing positive for drugs in a raid at an entertainment centre in Perai, Butterworth. — Bernama