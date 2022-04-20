Penang police say monitoring use of e-scooters, especially in George Town

A man wearing a protective face mask rides an electric scooter in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

BALIK PULAU, April 20 — Penang police regularly monitor e-scooter activities in the state especially in George Town, near here, for the safety of the public.

Its chief, Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said so far both the police and Penang City Council (MBPP) have not issued any licences to e-scooter operators in the state.

“Police who are conducting the monitoring have warned and advised operators of rented electric scooters as well as the public not to engage in activities that could lead to violating the rules and resulting in traffic offences.

“We are worried that it (e-scooter activities) will endanger lives and the safety of other road users, and have even reminded that the use of e-scooters is their own responsibility,” he told reporters after breaking of fast with traffic officers in Teluk Kumbar here today.

He said this when commenting on a video that went viral on social media in which a group of teenagers are seen using e-scooters dangerously on Lebuh Pantai, near here, at 2.24am a few days ago.

Mohd Shuhaily said currently, e-scooters are prohibited on the road as it is an offence under Section 54 of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 and he also reminded the renters of the micro-mobility vehicles under Section 3(1) of APJ 1987 where persons are prohibited from using certain micro-mobility vehicles on any part of any road.

Meanwhile, in another development, he said the police have taken several alternatives to reduce severe traffic congestion during peak hours from the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway to the Penang Bridge following complaints received regarding the matter. — Bernama