Three more Jelebu prison escapees recaptured, one still at large, say cops

SEREMBAN, April 13 — Three more prisoners who escaped from Jelebu prison on Sunday have been apprehended in the bushes along Jalan Purun, Kuala Klawang here last night.

Jelebu police chief DSP Maslan Udin said the men, Mohamad Aminuddin Khan Mohd Yusof, 28; Mazlan Samah, 39; and an Indonesian known as Zainuddin, 62, were nabbed at about 10pm and the Bahau Magistrate Court later allowed remand for four days starting today.

“The manhunt continues for the last prisoner still on the loose, Muhammad Syafiq Rohmat, 32, also called Umai,” he said in a statement here today.

He said members of the public with information on the incident can contact the nearest police station or Jelebu police district headquarters at 06-6136222 or investigating officer Insp Zuria Anis Mahassan at 016-6096996.

“The people are advised not to spread rumours which could affect public order and police investigation,” he said.

In the incident at about 6am, at Block Muhasabah 2, of Jelebu Prison, all remand prisoners escaped through the ceiling and an opening in the fence which was believed cut using a wire cutter before dashing to the bushes behind the prison. — Bernama