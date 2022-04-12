Anwar retains PKR presidency uncontested, says party sec-gen

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his campaign round at Bilk Gerakan Satelit N44 Larkin, Johor Baru March 5, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has retained the PKR presidency for the 2022-2025 term as expected after winning the post uncontested at the PKR polls 2022.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the matter, saying that it reflected the PKR grassroots’ great respect for Anwar.

“Repeating history Keadilan Polls 2018, Anwar won uncontested again in this year’s polls. I sincerely congratulate you, brother @anwaribrahim,” Saifuddin tweeted today.

As the nomination for the party election closed at midnight yesterday, Anwar was the only candidate nominated for the president’s post.

The nomination for PKR polls 2022 at the branch level took place from Friday to Sunday last week, while the nomination for the party’s top posts was held yesterday. — Bernama