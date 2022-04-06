In Johor, many still confused over vehicle entry permit, autopass application process to enter Singapore

A long queue from as early as 7am can be seen at the office issuing the Autopass in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Susur 1/1 in Johor Baru, April 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 6 — Many people are still confused about the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) and Autopass application process, which needed to be done before entering Singapore using private vehicles, following the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore land border last Friday.

A Bernama check at the office issuing the Autopass in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Susur 1/1 here found a long queue outside the premises and that people have been lining up as early as 7am to get things done.

A housewife, Suhaida Yusoff, said she came to manage her husband’s application after it was rejected due to incomplete documents.

“I did the online registration here at the office as I did not understand the process. I came as early as 7am today after one of the insurance documents was rejected yesterday. What is needed is the motorcycle grant and insurance certificate,” she told reporters when met outside the office.

The mother of four said her husband had been working as a supervisor in the republic for 23 years and with the Autopass, he could commute daily from home to Singapore.

A businessman who wished to be known as Michael expressed his disappointment at the Singapore government for making it harder to enter the republic, unlike previously.

Elaborating, he said after coming to the office, the person in charge told him that he had to wait for 14 days to get a response to his application.

“I think the Singapore government is trying to control the incoming cars from Johor. The new process, for example, has been causing a lot of inconvenience for us especially Johoreans to go to Singapore. This definitely defeats the purpose of border reopening after all,” said Michael, who is in his late 30s.

Michael said due to the late response to his application, he was forced to take public transport to Singapore to settle his banking affairs after learning that his account had been used by someone else for online transactions.

Meanwhile, e-hailing driver Mohamad Faizi, 30, said he paid S$10 (RM31) to make a new application and the process ran smoothly.

“At first, there was confusion about the system but after that, it went smooth. Thankfully, I don’t have to wait longer for approval. I applied online on March 31 and got the approval three days later.

“However, they (the authority) want a valid and same name on the motorcycle grant, insurance, road tax before proceeding with the application. Whoever wants to use other people’s vehicles, it (the application) will be rejected,” said Mohamad Faizi who will be returning to Singapore next week to work as bus captain.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, travellers entering Singapore from Johor Baru using private vehicles can apply for VEP and Autopass at the land checkpoints before entering the republic, while now, applications must be done online.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA), in a statement dated March 24, advised travellers to plan at least two weeks ahead of their intended travel dates to allow sufficient time for VEP application and approval.

“Due to the expected increase in applications, we seek their understanding that LTA may take a longer time to process VEP applications during this period,” it said. — Bernama