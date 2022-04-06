Bersatu: President has carte blanche to decide inter-party cooperation in lead-up to GE15

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech at the launch of Perikatan Nasional’s manifesto ahead of the Johor state election in Johor Bahru March 2, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — As the 15th general election (GE15) looms ever closer, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council has given “a full mandate” to its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to explore the possibility of teaming up with other political parties.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said in a statement today that the decision was made during a meeting yesterday that was chaired by Muhyiddin himself.

"The Bersatu supreme council discussed matters related to party management, the latest updates on the country's political situation and the outcome of the recent Johor state election, among other things.

"Following the discussion, the supreme council has decided to give a full mandate to the Bersatu political bureau, which is chaired by our party president, to discuss strategies for the upcoming general election with other political parties," Hamzah said.

During the Johor polls, Bersatu won just three seats out of a total of 56 seats contested; 40 were taken by Umno.

Umno’s string of state election wins has caused rumours of an early GE15 to swirl, with multiple party strongmen calling for it in the aftermath of the Johor state election.

However, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi moved to quell such calls on the last day of the party’s 2021 General Assembly, despite engaging in similar sabre-rattling himself, saying its top five leaders were always united in making decisions involving party matters and the interests of the people.

In his closing remarks at the annual congress, he also implied that the party’s vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would be allowed to carry on as prime minister should the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition return to power after GE15.