Transport Ministry receives 191,293 vehicle entry permit applications from Singapore as borders reopen

Singapore vehicles wait at the Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex in Iskandar Puteri, April 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

AYER HITAM, April 1 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) has received 191,293 Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) applications for the entry of private vehicles from Singapore from January to March 31 this year in anticipation of the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border last night.

Its minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said however only about 65,000 vehicles were ready to enter as they have also been installed with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and possessed valid VEP.

Nonetheless, to encourage the entry of more vehicles, MOT is giving reprieve to around 125,000 vehicles to enter the country without the need to install RFID for seven days from today.

“We are giving up to April 7 for them to enter Malaysia without any charge, but from April 8, they should obtain their RFID tags or they would not be allowed to enter or may face action.

“We understand the reasons why the remaining vehicles were not installed with RFID as the border checkpoints were closed, I hope they would take the opportunity to install them during the seven days,” he said today.

He was speaking at a media conference after attending the 76th Road Transport Department (RTD) Day celebration at Dewan Muafakat, Ayer Hitam, here.

Meanwhile, Wee said the checkpoint by air would see 60 flights arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) while 50 flights would be departing today.

Meanwhile, in KLIA2, 16 international flights would be arriving and 18 flights are taking off. — Bernama