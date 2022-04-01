Saifuddin Nasution joins race to set up three-way contest for PKR number two post

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks to Malay Mail during a special interview at the party’s HQ in Petaling Jaya, September 14, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution will be the third candidate to vie for the PKR deputy presidency to make the race for the coveted post a multi-cornered contest.

Saifuddin, the party’s current secretary-general, was reported to have made the announcement at an event in Kelantan earlier today.

Saifuddin will stand against heavyweight Rafizi Ramli, a former vice president, and Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, an aide to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Our political landscape has changed a lot. No political party can dominate and win the general election. Therefore, diplomacy is a necessity,” Malaysiakini quoted Saifuddin as saying.

“My experience in the party stretches back to Barisan Alternatif, Pakatan Rakyat and Pakatan Harapan,” he added.

“I hope that my skills will help our party in terms of political diplomacy in preserving ties with our allies in Harapan and other parties in this country.”

Both Rafizi and Saifuddin are the party’s key strategists. The two are known to enjoy a cordial relationship but they diverge strategically, with the former said to oppose Anwar’s “big tent” strategy.

The so-called big tent approach relies on forming alliances with rivals that oppose Barisan Nasional. Rafizi believes the tactic has alienated the party’s supporters.

Saifuddin appears to be on Anwar’s side and favour a larger coalition to galvanise the anti-BN forces.

PKR has some 1.2 million members. The party polls will take place between May 13 and May 18.