PM Ismail Sabri arrives in Jakarta for working visit

Ismail Sabri and Jokowi, who are meeting for the second time in five months since November 2021, will hold a press conference before performing the Friday prayers at Istana Merdeka. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JAKARTA, April 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived here Friday morning for a brief working visit.

The special aircraft carrying the Prime Minister landed at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 7am Indonesian time (about 8am Malaysian time).

He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and then witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the employment and protection of Indonesian Domestic Workers (MoU PDI).

The historic MoU will be signed by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and his Indonesian counterpart, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah.

Malaysia and Indonesia first signed the PDI MoU on May 13, 2006 in Bali and following that, the Protocol to Amend the PDI MoU was signed on May 31, 2011 in Bandung. It expired on May 30, 2016.

After the signing ceremony, Ismail Sabri and Jokowi, who are meeting for the second time in five months since November 2021, will hold a press conference before performing the Friday prayers at Istana Merdeka.

Earlier, Ida Fauziyah, Saravanan and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq were at the airport to welcome Ismail Sabri. — Bernama



