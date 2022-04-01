Penang MCA confident of winning back voters after Pakatan’s poor show in other state elections

Penang MCA state secretary Yeoh Chin Kar speaks to the members of the press at Komtar April 1, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 1 — Penang MCA secretary Yeoh Chin Kah today said the party is confident there will be a swing in support towards Barisan Nasional (BN) during the 15th general election, especially from young voters

“These are fresh voters with a clean slate and not influenced by Bersih,” he told reporters at a press conference in Komtar.

He said the young voters will know how to differentiate between facts and lies by the political parties.

Yeoh said it was only voters in their 30s and 40s who would continue to support Pakatan Harapan due to influence from Bersih.

On the recent visit by Datuk Seri Najib Razak to Penang, he said those who turned up to support the former prime minister were not representative of the actual feelings on the ground.

He said most ethnic Chinese voters in Penang are silent about who they support.

“They are conservative so they will not openly show who they support but they will express it through their votes,” he said.

He said it is possible that the ethnic Chinese voters in Penang will swing back to MCA and BN.

He pointed at the Sarawak, Melaka and Johor state elections as proof that voters are swinging back to BN.

“It will be the same for Penang, people are swinging back to BN,” he said.

He said this is because voters are now disillusioned with the poor performance of the PH state government.

Earlier, Yeoh represented the Penang MCA state liaison committee to hand over a memorandum of five “awards” to the state government through a state information department staff, Tan Kean Ming.

He said the state government has “won” five “awards” for its lack of achievements since it took over the Penang administration in 2008.

“Penang MCA is awarding the state government with the most expensive lie award, best cheat award, best broken promise award, most ridiculous talk award and best international laughing stock award,” he said.

For the most expensive lie award, they claimed that the Penang undersea tunnel was announced in 2011 and till now it has not materialised.

The best cheat award was for the Penang Free Wi-Fi programme which was introduced in 2012 and terminated in 2019.

The best broken promise award was for the state’s failure to abolish the Sungai Nyior toll despite DAP making promises to abolish it once it assumed power in Penang.

The most ridiculous talk award was for the failure of the state in implementing public transportation plans it introduced under its Penang Transport Master Plan.

Finally, the best international laughing stock award was for the failed tourism events and products such as King of Tennis competition, Taman Buaya, Taman Harimau, World Music Festival, Asia’s largest water park, longest mural painting on Komtar and the first Wet World Wild Adventure Park in Southeast Asia.

“The DAP has been in power in Penang for 14 years and the development of the state has stagnated, but the DAP is boasting every day,” Yeoh said.