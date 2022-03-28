Unifor removes congregation cap on non-Muslim houses of worship, funerals in Sarawak

Under the new SOPs, physical distancing would still be required in non-Muslim houses of worship. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, March 28 — The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) will remove the limit on the number of attendees for non-Muslim houses of worship, as well as funeral and burial ceremonies from April 1, but physical distancing will still be required as the country transitions towards Covid-19 endemicity.

Unifor released its latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) today, allowing the reopening of non-Muslim houses of worship and their administrative offices, as well as for religious activities to be held.

The same set of SOPs is also applicable for the Qing Ming Festival at cemeteries, columbariums, and memorial halls with immediate effect.

The SOPs stated face masks must be used and attendees must constantly wash and sanitise their hands, as well as avoid physical contact.

Attendance must be registered either through MySejahtera or a guest book, except at cemeteries.

Those who are symptomatic are not allowed to attend.

Cleaning and disinfection activities must be done regularly, while good ventilation must be ensured at the premises.

Food and beverages are allowed but subject to existing SOPs.

Funerals and burials for Covid-19 positive cases are subject to the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health. — Borneo Post



