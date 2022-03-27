Tourism industry to require larger workforce with Malaysia’s border reopening, says Rafidah

Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz at the launching of the 'Building the Pink Road of Hope' coffee table book at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The reopening of Malaysia’s international borders will benefit the tourism industry; hence the need for more human resources, including new graduates, related to the industry, said AirAsia X Bhd chairman Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.

The former international trade and industry minister also called for clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be implemented as well as a strict SOP compliance once the international borders are fully opened next month.

She stressed the need for standardised SOPs to be implemented nationwide.

“To ensure an environment that encourages incoming and outbound flights, let’s adhere to the SOPs as other countries impose stringent SOPs. Foreign tourists who enter our country must also follow our SOPs,” she told reporters after the maiden graduation ceremony of the Halim Mazmin Group’s education arm Meritus University, Meritus College and HM Aerospace (flight training academy) here today.

Rafidah is the chancellor of Meritus University.

Meritus University founder Tan Sri Halim Mohammad, who was also present, said he set up an education division within the Halim Mazmin Group with the aim of continuously producing skilled workers for the maritime, hospitality and aviation sectors.

He noted that the Malaysia Shipping Master Plan 2017-2022 targeted about 160,000 job opportunities.

“In Malaysia alone, there are huge job opportunities offered by the global maritime industry for graduates in maritime studies. Those with good maritime qualifications are highly sought-after in the maritime ecosystem,” said Halim, adding that the university’s graduates had been fully employed by the industries. — Bernama