‘We sleep on different pillows, but have a similar dream’, says Bung Moktar of relationship with Sabah CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (left) at the Sabah State Assembly in Kota Kinabalu, March 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, March 23 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has described his relationship with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor as “sleeping on different pillows, but having a similar dream”.

Bung Moktar, who is also Lamag assemblyman said although Barisan Nasional (BN) did not join the Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) chaired by Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, BN still supported the coalition to ensure the Sabah government remained stable for the sake of the people.

The Sabah BN chairman said it was difficult for the previous Sabah governments to focus on developing the state because there were frequent changes in administrations with 16 state elections compared to Sarawak’s 12 and the Federation’s 14 general elections.

“We have a lot of plans but they won’t work if we don’t stop bringing down each other. Before this, we tried all kinds of state governments, but they didn’t work. So we are now working together to defend and help the state government now,” he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s policy speech for his ministry at the Sabah State Assembly sitting here tonight.

GRS officially consists of Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), without the participation of BN which comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS). — Bernama