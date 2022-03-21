Masidi says will ensure Sabah’s oil and gas rights protected

Masidi said that Petronas was committed to continue paying oil royalties and state sales tax as part of its efforts to get a greater revenue share in the oil and gas industry. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun today told the state assembly that he is ready to go any length to fight for the state’s interests when it comes to the state’s oil and gas rights.

“Don’t worry about our gas. Even though I am just a simple villager, a Dusun from the hills of Ranau, I will defend the rights of Sabah.

“I am willing to walk out of the negotiation room and bang tables if I am not satisfied,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Opposition leader Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Shafie asked about the state government’s efforts in ensuring the federal government keeps its word of granting the state more rights to its oil and gas resources, amid ongoing negotiations.

Masidi had earlier said that the state government’s deal with Petronas means that the national gas company will develop a floating oil and gas facility at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP).

“Petronas has already agreed to build this facility in SOGIP, this is for certain. It is expected to be implemented this year,” he said.

To another question by nominated assemblyman Datuk Yong Teck Lee on the confidentiality regarding the Petronas deals, Masidi said that some matters need to be kept confidential due to business interests.

“For example, if we are given the right to take over the equity of Petronas, when we take over it will be disclosed to the public. Since there is competition in the business, it is kept secret during the negotiations.

“It will be revealed to the public when the time comes. That is the intention of confidentiality. Not because we do not want to tell or that there is something we want to hide. There is no such intention,” he said.

Masidi earlier said that the Commercial Cooperation Agreement (CCA) signed with Petronas in December last year would give Sabah opportunities to benefit from upstream, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and downstream activities.

He said the opportunities in the three activities would benefit local companies involved in the oil and gas industry while the state government would also participate through shareholding to ensure that the profits of the oil and gas industry can provide high returns or revenue to the state government.

Masidi added that Petronas was committed to continue paying oil royalties and state sales tax as part of its efforts to get a greater revenue share in the oil and gas industry.