Covid-19 Malaysia: The scenes that touched Malay Mail’s photographers, Part 1

During the lockdown many restaurant operators struggled to stay afloat. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 20 — Two years ago, Malaysia went into its first lockdown. Since that first one, there have been a few more.

Our photographers took pictures of what was happening during the various lockdowns, reopenings and everything in between.

But which were the pictures that touched them the most? The scenes that stood out for them.

Here Farhan Najib (with the help of reporter John Bunyan) tells us why these three pictures moved him the most.:

Just trying to get through the lockdown

This picture shows the struggle restaurant operators had to go through because of the lockdown.

The restaurant owner is sitting down and scrolling on his phone pondering how to save his business.

The owner also told me that he had to downsize his staff. The hopeless feeling of the owner caught my attention and I wondered how many more people have been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muslims still found ways to pray when they couldn't congregate in mosques. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Finding a way to pray

I took this picture on the first day of Hari Raya in 2021 at Taman Klebang Restu in Ipoh. The country was in lockdown and mosques only allowed a limited number of people inside to perform their prayers.

It was really sad to see some Muslims perform their prayers in front of their houses. Despite the troubling situation, they still found ways to pray.

Frontliners such as this policeman and military personnel sacrificed a lot during the lockdowns to keep people safe. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Maintaining order and safety

This picture shows a policeman and a military personnel breaking their fast at a roadblock during the Ramadan month last year.

These frontliners worked hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and have sacrificed a lot to help maintain order and safety.