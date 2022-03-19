Wildlife Dept: Shoot-to-kill order only as last resort

KOTA TINGGI, March 19 — Killing wildlife is the last option that has to be taken by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) if the animals start attacking.

Its director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said shoot-to-kill was the last resort after taking into account various aspects, including security and threats on life.

“The best step is to set traps, shoot-to-kill is the last measure, which is permissible under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

"When it concerns tigers or elephants, we engage with the locals on how to manage and offer them advice," he said at the Khazanah Integrated Operation (OBK) press conference, here today.

Also present were Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain and Deputy Director-General of Malaysian Customs (Enforcement/ Compliance) Datuk Abdullah Jaapar.

He said this when asked to comment on the use of live ammunition and tranquilisers against wildlife.

Abdul Kadir said the public should also know that the use of sedatives can also threaten the animal’s life depending on its location.

“Upon shooting, the animal does not faint instantly. It will be startled at first and run away, maybe after ten minutes, it will feel the effect and faint.

"If it falls in the river it (risks) drowning. As for a tiger, if it runs for ten minutes it will be difficult to track down and it may fall on the hillside and break its neck. Indeed, anything can happen," he said.

On Jan 7, the Kelantan Wildlife Department shot dead a tiger that mauled an Orang Asli man in Kampung Sau, Pos Bihai, which had to be killed as it attempted to attack Perhilitan staff during the capture.

Meanwhile, he said from Sept 2019 until last month, a total of 2,038 traps had been destroyed through the Biodiversity Protection and Patrolling Programme, which was carried out to enhance wildlife conservation efforts and socio-economic development of the community.

As for the OBK, since the beginning of this year, two operations have been carried out and 11 investigation papers have been opened on various criminal offences, with a seizure value of RM54,000 apart from the arrest of 19 individuals.

OBK is a multi-agencies effort to clamp down on illegal wildlife trading and poaching activities. — Bernama