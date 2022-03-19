PM Ismail Sabri announces RM1,500 minimum wage to start May 1

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers a speech at the 2021 Umno General Assembly at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Malaysia will implement the RM1,500 minimum wage starting May 1 during his winding-up speech at the Umno General Assembly.

“Today, I would like to announce in this hallowed hall that the government has approved the implementation of the new minimum wage rate of RM1,500 per month from May 1, 2022 for the entire country.

“However, the Human Resources Ministry will hold discussions with Tan Sri Noh Omar’s Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Ministry to allow small and micro companies to postpone the implementation of the minimum wage, as they might not have the ability to pay,” he said to applause from Umno delegates here today.

