Selangor State Legislative Assembly approves RM160m additional allocation, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during the 14th State Assembly sitting in Shah Alam, November 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, March 18 — The Selangor State Legislative Assembly has approved RM160 million upplementary Supply Enactment Bill 2022.

At the tabling of the bill today, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this is to enable certain payments to be made for state services during the year that are not provided for by existing law.

“Through the Supply Enactment 2022, which was approved on November 26 at the budget session, a total of RM2,227,735,536 has been allocated for state service expenditure in 2022,” he said.

He said based on the current financial needs, there is a lack of allocation for the use of certain departments.

Amirudin said the additional allocation obtained from the State Consolidated Fund would cover the Bantuan Selangor Bangkit initiative of RM150 million and another RM10 million needed to increase the ceiling of the Kumpulan Wang Pinjaman Perumahan Negeri Selangor.

Amirudin added that the purpose of the additional expenditure is largely to cover efforts to provide aid and support to the people after the massive floods that hit the state last year.

The state legislative assembly sitting will resume on Monday. — Bernama