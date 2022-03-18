Hakimah appointed Jakim’s first female DG

PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff has created history by becoming the first woman to be appointed as Director-General of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the appointment of the former Jakim Deputy Director-General of Policy, which takes effect on March 21, was based on her 30 years of service, especially with Jakim.

“This appointment will increase the involvement of women as decision makers in the civil service,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zuki hoped that the appointment of Hakimah would lead Jakim towards strengthening its role as a competitive Islamic affairs agency at the federal level and globally.

Hakimah, who graduated from Universiti Malaya with a Bachelor’s Degree in Syariah in 1990 and a Master’s degree in Human Resource Development from Universiti Putra Malaysia in 2001, joined the civil service in 1992 as an assistant director at the Jakim Halal Hub Division. — Bernama