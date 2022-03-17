Umno General Assembly: Supreme Council meeting discusses debate motions for tomorrow

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (left) and Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (centre) arrive for the the general assembly of the party's Women, Youth and Puteri Wing in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2022. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Umno Supreme Council (MT) met tonight to discuss the motions to be debated at Umno 2021 General Assembly tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters after the special MT meeting chaired by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said there was no motion on election discussed.

“(The meeting today discusses) as in previous years ...motions or reports from representatives of the council to the wing meetings. That’s all,” said the vice-president to reporters here tonight.

The meeting which lasted two hours began at 8.30pm, was also attended by deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, two vice-presidents, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid as well as MT members.

The General Assembly of the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings which was officiated by Mohamad yesterday ended after meeting for one day today. — Bernama