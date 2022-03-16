Fake Datuk Seri claims trial to Planetrade investment fraud

According to the charges, Kyairul Syahirin is accused of committing fraud against several individuals, comprising two men and 10 women. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — A businessman who used a fake ‘Datuk Seri’ title was charged in two Sessions Courts here today, on 12 counts of cheating 12 individuals in connection with a non-existent Planetrade investment syndicate, involving losses amounting to RM2.2 million.

Kyairul Syahirin Ahmad, 46, pleaded not guilty to all charges, read out before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun and Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

According to the charges, Kyairul Syahirin is accused of committing fraud against several individuals, comprising two men and 10 women, by deceiving them into believing that he was conducting investment on Bursa Malaysia.

The accused’s act prompted the victims to transfer a total of RM2.2 million into the accounts of his companies, including Planemax Essentials Sdn Bhd, Planetrade Holdings Sdn Bhd, Planeworld Flexi Sdn Bhd and Planetrade Premier Sdn Bhd, to which the victims would not have transferred the money had they been not duped by the victim.

He was alleged to have committed all offences at an office unit in Plaza Arkadia, Desa Park City, Sentul, between Feb 2 and Nov 28, 2021, and he was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and fine, if convicted.

Meanwhile, businesswoman Rozana Mohamed, 54, also pleaded not guilty in the same two courts, to 12 counts of abetting Kyairul Syahirin to committing fraud against the same 12 individuals involving the same investments and value.

All offences were alleged to have taken place at the same place and dates, and the charges were framed under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 420 of the same law, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and fine, if convicted.

The court allowed Kyairul Syahirin and Rozana a bail of RM120,000 and RM90,000 in one surety respectively, for all charges.

Both of them were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court, and report to the police station once a month until the disposal of the case, and not to disturb prosecution witnesses.

On March 4, Bernama reported that police arrested nine individuals including a man who used a fake ‘Datuk Seri’ title for alleged involvement in an investment fraud scam in several raids in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang.

The investigation found that the 46-year-old man was the mastermind who owned four companies to carry out the fraudlent investment activities. — Bernama