Puad Zarkashi urges Bersatu leaders to resign from govt after heavy loss in Johor polls

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a dialogue session in Johor Baru March 5, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other leaders in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) should resign from the government, Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi said today.

Puad chided Bersatu’s poor performance in the Johor state election, where it won only three out of 56 seats despite spending big and going all out to woo voters.

“Muhyiddin openly attacked Umno and its leaders. Hence is it dignified for him and other PPBM ministers to continue to be in an Umno led government?

“Press the ‘button’ if you have any dignity. The people of Johor do not believe you care for them,” Puad wrote on his Facebook page today.

On Saturday, Muhyiddin said he was willing to resign from the party following his coalition's poor performance in the Johor state elections that ended last Saturday.

Barisan Nasional won 40 seats in the 56-seat state assembly, while PN won just three. It previously held 12 seats.